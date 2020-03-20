Serif offers Affinity apps free for 3 months to all

The world is a strange place at the moment, with all of us unsure what the future holds. But what is sure, is in times of crisis the creative community joins forces in the most amazing ways. This week we've seen artists and designers supporting each other in the most amazing ways, from inspirational, thought-provoking new art projects, dedicated artist Slack channels and businesses, both big and small, offering their services for free.

Keen to play its part, Serif, makers of popular creative software Affinity Designer (which tops our list of the best iPad apps), Affinity Publisher and Affinity Photo, has announced, as of now, anyone can use its apps free for free months. In addition to that, anyone wishing to purchase the apps after this period can save 50 per cent on the retail price.

And that's not all. The company has also pledged to engage more than 100 freelance creatives for work over the next few months. Full details on this have yet to be released, but you can keep up to date with further announcements via the Serif website or Twitter feed.

We want to help. So from today, anyone can use our creative apps completely free for three months. Take 50% off if you want to buy. And we're going to engage 100 freelance creatives for paid work. https://t.co/RGEtJYgXgz pic.twitter.com/rlxBHp5rETMarch 19, 2020

The Serif website says: 'The introduction of the 90-day free trial and deeply discounted pricing is done in the hope that this will make life a little easier for people who rely on creative software to make a living, but may be stuck at home without their usual tools, or for students who might not have access to their Affinity apps on their personal devices.'

We have to say, as help goes, this is a cracking offer from Serif. Not only are they helping artists all over the globe from a financial point-of-view, but the added offer of employment for some is a massive bonus at this uncertain time. For more details on this amazing offer and to download the Affinity software, head over to Serif's website.

