Shutterstock recreates Fyre Festival promo on the cheap

Super models, yachts and swimming pigs sound like the sort of expensive luxuries that only the social elite can afford. But in the first video for its It's Not Stock campaign, Shutterstock reveals that the average Joe can access the high life too as it recreates the infamous Fyre Festival trailer with stock footage (below).

You remember Fyre Festival. It was the disastrous 2017 luxury music festival that couldn't possibly live up to the viral hype it generated with the help of super model social media influencers. There's also a brilliant Netflix documentary about it that's probably filling up your timeline at the minute.

“After watching the documentary and getting a better understanding of what it took to create the first trailer, we knew we could create the same thing much cheaper and from our desks, so we decided to have some fun and do it," Shutterstock CMO Lou Weiss tells us.

And that's just what the stock art specialists did. See how its effort compares to the real Fyre Festival trailer...

"We thought it would be a great way to show marketers and creative teams that you can truly create anything you want from our 12 million video clips and tens of thousands of music tracks in our Premium Beat library at an amazing value compared to shooting original footage or creating your own music," Weiss adds.

Completed in less than a day for a budget of less than £1,600, Shutterstock's cost-saving parody makes an impressive saving on the Fyre Festival's promo, which reportedly saw the organiser's pay influencers in the region of a quarter of a million dollars.

