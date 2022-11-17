$900 off Sony Bravia TV beats last year's best Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday may be next weekend, but we're already seeing record-breaking deals on TVs that are just as good – if not better – than the deals we saw at last year's retail event. The latest TV deal to catch our eye is the absolutely massive saving of $900 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia TV over at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from the list value of $1,899.99 to just $999.99.

To put that in context, the same TV is currently on sale for $1,149 over at Amazon, so it's currently by far the best deal on the Bravia. However, the all-time best price we've ever seen on this exact model was $998, earlier in the year, over at Amazon.

Now, we've been clear that often the listing value that retailers give are the old retail price that's already been lowered with time, creating the illusion of greater savings than they are. In this case, all retailers are saying that the original listing price is $1,899.99, but we remember covering the release of this TV model, and distinctly remember the retail price being $1,699.99. If that's right, your saving here is reduced to $700, which is still a great deal (and there's every chance that we're wrong about that original price).

Sony Bravia A80J (55-inch: $1,899.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $900: Best Buy has started Black Friday earlier than ever this year, with this huge $900 price reduction on Sony's awesome Bravia A80J 4K TV. I own the 2018 model of the 55-inch Bravia, and absolutely love it (though I'm considering levelling up, if this deal is around for a bit!)



