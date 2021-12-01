This record low Sony XM4 headphones deal has survived Cyber Monday

You would have thought that record-breaking low deals would have dried up after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But this current deal on the world-class noise-cancelling Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones suggests otherwise. Get the best in class noise-cancelling headphones and save $100/£100. In the US, head over to Best Buy where they've dropped from $349 to $249.

In the UK, John Lewis is offering a similar deal - they're reduced from £349 to just £249. Now, both of the above deals were live all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we were expecting them to shrivel up by now. And Amazon is running a similar offer with 'limited stock' now labelled on it, so we don't expect this deal to last forever. Now may be the time to get yourself the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world!

Think we're over-selling them? We tried them out on their August release last year, and loved their crisp sound and unparalleled active noise-cancelation. That's why they still sit at the top of our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal: US

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101.99: These are the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones available right now, and are currently having a massive $101 price reduction. As well as great sound, the Sony XM4s are also very comfortable.



Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal: UK

Sony WH-1000XM4: £349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4: £349.99 £249 at John Lewis

Save £100: This is the best deal on the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world. Get a whopping £100 off the Sony XM4s right now over at John Lewis. It's the best price we've ever seen on them.



We've found some other great noise-cancelling Sony headphones. Here are the best alternatives, wherever you are in the world...

