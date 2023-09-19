Specsavers' new ad campaign is an ASMR fan's dream

By Natalie Fear
published

Because who doesn’t love the squelch of sun cream?

Specsavers billboard ad featuring text that reads "the sound of popcorn popping"
(Image credit: Specsavers)

Specsavers has released a new ad campaign featuring a series of onomatopoeic billboards and an accompanying ad, celebrating the simple joy of sound. Promoting its audiology services, the brand's stripped-back campaign aims to help customers rediscover sounds to enjoy life's most simple pleasures.

With ASMR more popular than ever, the brand has embraced the serenity of sound by creating its own stimulating auditory ad – but don't worry, there's no creepy whispering in this one. (If you're after some more brilliant billboard examples, check out our collection of traffic-stopping billboard advertisements).

Specsavers billboard featuring text that reads "the sound of squeezing sun cream"

(Image credit: Specsavers)

Created by Specsavers' in-house team, the campaign celebrates all elements of sound, from the playful to the pleasurable. The simple off-white background of the billboards against the bold black text makes sound the key feature of the campaign. Creating a sensory experience, the ad lets viewers bask in the serenity of sounds such as ketchup and splatting sun cream – undoubtedly life's most glorious auditory experiences. 

Other examples include “the sound of an absolute classic on someone else’s headphones,” represented by the familiar onomatopeic "unh-tz unh-tz" of hearing muffled second-hand music, as well as the familiar "bip bip" of a locking car. 

Specsavers billboard featuring text that reads "the sound of an absolute classic on someone else’s headphones"

(Image credit: Specsavers)

The accompanying TV advert is a more interactive experience, showcasing the comfort of sounds like squelching mud and the low crackle of a record player. With no narration, the ad lets sound be its key feature, creating a brief moment of peaceful ASMR-esque calm for viewers. 

As a fan of minimalistic advertising, I think that Specsavers' new ad expertly demonstrates the power and importance of words. The simple yet effective campaign is a playful way of appealing to the senses, creating a more intimate advertisement that has a more personal resonance for viewers. 

If you're after some more brilliant billboard examples that caught our attention, check out AA's latest Street Fighter billboard, or if you're up for a challenge, why not take a look at Müller's Magic Eye optical illusion campaign that had our heads in a spin. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles