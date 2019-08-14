Spider mouse is the creepiest accessory we've seen

Arachnophobes, you might want to look away now. That's because we've found a computer mouse supplier whose tools come with built-in creepy crawlies, including the infamous eight-legged terrors. And we're not talking about plastic toys here, we mean real (but dead) creatures encased in the transparent chassis of a mouse.

Depending on how you feel around bugs, this tool either deserves a place in our guide to the best tools for graphic designers, or deserves to be exterminated like the bugs themselves.

The company behind this nightmarish creation, Realbug, doesn't stop the scares there though. When you switch off the lights, you'll see that this mouse glows in the dark, meaning that there's no escape from this icky input device.

If, for some bizarre reason, this isn't the mouse for you, why not check out our list of the best mice for designers. We've also got buying guides for the best left-handed mouse and the best stylus for iPad.

Perhaps you'd prefer a beetle to a spider? (Image credit: Amazon)

Realbug also has plenty of non-spider related options, such as scorpions, centipedes, beetles and butterflies. We can see these being popular in the build up to Halloween, or ordered as a practical joke to scare a squeamish colleague.

Either way, these bug mice won't leave you out of pocket as they're all priced under $20.

Related articles: