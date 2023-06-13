Everyone's talking about the droid design in Star Wars Outlaws

Unless you've been living under a rock (on Tatooine, of course), you've no doubt heard that the big news from this week's Ubisoft Forward event was the announcement of Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world game from a galaxy far, far away.

While the idea of a GTA-esque Star Wars game has fans excited, there's one particular piece of character design that's proving particularly notable. The hero art for the game features what can only be described, it seems, as a hot droid. What a time to be alive. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best character design tutorials.)

Named ND-5 (sexy, I know), the droid marks quite the departure from the likes of C3PO and R2D2. Here we have a tall, brooding, husky-voiced robot in a trench coat who looks like he's (sorry, it's) stepped straight off the set of a 1950s film noir.

Star Wars fans are already familiar with commando droids, but not ones that shop at Urban Outfitters, wear low-slung holsters and, somehow, feature a prominent metallic six pack. If the responses on Twitter are anything to go by, fans simply aren't sure how to feel. Even the official Star Wars account is confused.

As for the game itself, a preview (above) of the open-world gameplay was revealed yesterday, and it looks seriously impressive. It'll be a treat for Star Wars fans to explore the galaxy with such freedom and in such next-generation graphics. And did we mention the droid's hot, too?