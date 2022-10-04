We're loving this designer's ingenious superhero logos

We've seen some ingenious fan logo concepts in our time, but this has to be one of the most comprehensive collections of superhero logos that we've seen. A graphics designer has made his mission to create a typographical logo for many of our favourite screen and comic book characters, displaying a highly creative use of typography.

From Batman and Spiderman to the Hulk, Judge Dread, Iron Man and The Flash, Sergey Kyrmanov has been designing text that perfectly takes the form of each hero's face (or mask), creating a unique logo for each character. He's even come up with a new term for his technique. Scroll down to see our pick of some of his best, and see our guide to how to design a logo for some more inspiration for your own work.

Kyrmanov has designed dozens of text logos that take the form of the faces of famous characters, particularly superheroes, but he's done a few villains too. His 20-piece hero collection has been getting a lot of appreciation on Behance (opens in new tab)and Instagram (opens in new tab) for the creative use of lettering and the attention to detail – we just love Batman's stubble.

“It was interesting for me to combine the images of the characters with their text writing. The resulting symbiosis of faces and letters was named,” Kyrmanov says on Behance. He's even come up with a new term for "resulting symbiosis of faces and letters" – 'FAСETTERS'. We're not sure that term will catch on, but we're enjoying Kyrmanov's work all the same. Here are his brand identities for villains.

