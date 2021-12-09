The new Surface Laptop 4 has a huge $200 price drop in early Christmas deal

We really like a good deal, and really like Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 - combine the two, and we've got cause to celebrate! Right now you can get Microsoft's thin and light laptop with a hefty $200 discount, dropping the price from $899 to $699 over at Best Buy.

This 13.5-inch laptop is a stunner. In our hands-on Surface Laptop 4 review, we were impressed by it's slight build, and its powerful ability and long battery life. The Surface Laptop 4 is the premium model of laptop from Microsoft, out-shining its more budget Surface Go laptops, and this model comes with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Want more storage? You can also get a discount on the 256GB SSD model - down from $999.99 to $899.99, saving you $100.

If you're looking for even more laptop deals, look at out our list of the best laptops for graphic design.

The best Surface Laptop 4 deals

$899.99 Surface Laptop 4: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This is a great laptop for all types of work. The biggest discount is on the 13.5-inch model, with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB SSD, but read on if you want more storage...



https://www.bestbuy.com/site/microsoft-surface-laptop-4-13-5-touch-screen-amd-ryzen-5-surface-edition-8gb-memory-128gb-ssd-latest-model-platinum/6477089.p?skuId=6477089 Surface Laptop 4: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/microsoft-surface-laptop-4-13-5-touch-screen-amd-ryzen-5-surface-edition-8gb-memory-128gb-ssd-latest-model-platinum/6477089.p?skuId=6477089

Save $100: Best Buy is also offering a solid $100 off the 13.5-inch model with 8GB RAM and larger 256GB SSD. It also has the nifty AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and comes in a classy platinum finish.



Not in the US? Here are the best Dell XPS laptop deals that are currently available around the world...

Read more: