The best Surface Pro deals in Microsoft's big sale

Microsoft is offering some major Surface Pro deals at the moment. That's right – you may have missed Black Friday and, er, Green Monday, but there's still time to pick up some tech bargains before Christmas. There's a whole load of offers on the Microsoft Store – take a look using the links below.

The Surface range has been the subject of plenty of strong price-drops over the festive trading period, but these offers are some of the best we've seen.

The Surface Pro – Microsoft's 2-in-1 tablet/laptop – is particularly popular with designers. The Surface Pro 6 offers a beautiful display, long battery life and excellent performance (read our full Surface Pro 6 review for more info). Microsoft offered some minor improvements when it released the Surface Pro 7 in the autumn, but there's not much between the two (see our Surface Pro 6 vs Surface Pro 7 comparison for a full breakdown). Which one you go for could well depend on where the top offers are.

Here's our pick of some of the strongest deals at Microsoft right now:

Surface Pro 7 + type cover bundle: $879 $599 at Microsoft

Save $280: This model of the latest Surface Pro includes Intel Core i3, 4GB memory and 128GB SSD, and you can pick it up for under $600 right now on the Microsoft Store. If you need different specs, fear not – there are discounts available on a range of models.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7: Save up to £225 at the Microsoft Store

Prices start at £679: The latest Surface Pro model has been price-dropped by up to £225 right now. There are savings available on accessories, including the handy Type Cover, if you bundle it in with the tablet.

View Deal

In a different territory? Check out the best Surface Pro 7 offers in your area using the widget below.