This $349 Switch OLED Bundle just convinced me to start gaming

Admittedly I'm new to gaming, but the Creative Bloq team can't seem to get enough of the Nintendo Switch – so much so that I was considering getting one. Now with Black Friday ramping up, this deal might just have made my mind up for me. The bundle, which features the Switch OLED, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership, has just dropped to $349 at Walmart (the console alone would usually cost $349, so you're getting the extras for free).

It's an all-in-one for any prospective Switch gamer, getting you the latest Switch OLED model with 7" display, and two Joy-Con controllers included. You're already set with a 3-month online membership and the coveted Smash Bros. Ultimate (which alone typically costs $59.99).

Take a look at our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for more detailed coverage of all the best Switch steals.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Now: $349 at Walmart Overview: This bundle equips you with everything you need to get started so consider this a one-stop shop to get to the fun bit without the hassle of buying added extras. Key features: 7" OLED display | 64 GB internal storage | Enhanced audio | Sleek, portable design | Three play modes| added bonus of 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Price history: The Nintendo Switch OLED alone typically retails for $349.99 at full price, but with the added extras it's a good starter set. Last year Switch OLED prices dropped to $318.97 in the US. We've already seen it drop to $297.99 this year at Walmart and will likely fluctuate this year across the Black Friday period, but for a hassle-free entry into Switch gaming, this is the perfect foundation bundle for new players. Price comparison: $349.99 at Best Buy | $349.99 at Target Reviews: Here at Creative Bloq we're big fans of the Switch for its portability and huge games library. You're guaranteed to find a game that you love and it's a great console for all ages. For more in-depth insight, check out our Switch review (we gave the non-OLED version 4.5 stars, fyi). Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Tech Radar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

