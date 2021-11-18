Nintendo Switch Pro: Everything we know about the rumoured new console

We've been hearing rumours about the so-called Nintendo Switch Pro for a while now, but so far the souped-up Switch sequel is yet to materialise. And fans were particularly disappointed this summer, when Nintendo revealed the Switch OLED model, which, apart from an improved display, isn't exactly 'pro'.

But those Switch Pro rumours are refusing to go away, with leaks and tidbits popping up what feels like every week. And while it wasn't to be in 2021, it's entirely possible that the fabled Switch Pro could finally arrive within the next few years, and possibly as soon as 2022. Read on for everything we know about the Switch Pro, and if you don't fancy waiting an indeterminate amount of time for it, check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

The Switch OLED Model wasn't the Switch Pro many were hoping for (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Pro: Tech specs

Naturally, all of the juiciest Switch Pro rumours are regarding the internals. We've heard that the machine will be capable of 4K output, something that gamers have been begging for – and many were disappointed not to see arrive with the Switch OLED. Indeed, exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart would be infinitely more immersive in crisp 4K.

We've also heard that the Switch Pro could feature NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) AI rendering technology, along with a more capable CPU. One Nintendo leaker has claimed that the Switch Pro's power will amount to around that of a PS4 – pretty impressive for a handheld device.

Nintendo Switch Pro: Name and design

A fan-made render of the rumoured Switch Pro (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

There's been no shortage of leaks and fan-made renders hinting at the possible design of the Nintendo Switch Pro. From a radically different design consisting of a four-cartridge dock, to a bunch of delightfully retro concepts, fans have revelled in imagining what the future might hold for the design of the Switch.

Rumours have suggested we could be in for more ergonomic Joy-Cons, and a larger display. This was one area where the OLED Switch didn't disappoint, bumping the size up from 6.2-inches to 7. With that in mind, perhaps the Switch Pro could end up going even further, offering eight or nine (or even ten?) inches of screen real estate.

But perhaps the most surprising rumours are those regarding the name. While 'Switch Pro' is the moniker being most frequently bandied around the web, some say the device will instead be called the Super Nintendo Switch. This is, of course, a delightful nod to 1990's Super Nintendo Entertainment System, one of the most beloved retro consoles of all time.

A retro Switch Pro render (Image credit: The ToyZone)

Ironically, it's Nintendo that's being the most unhelpful here. Most recently, the company shared that its next console will drop sometime in '20XX' – so any time before 2099, then (thanks, guys). Not only that, but Ninty has also claimed to have "no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model" - but then again, it's hardly going to hint that another Switch is on the way when a new one's just been released, right?

And adding fuel to the fire, Nintendo was recently rumoured to have supplied 4K-capable devices to developers. At first, it was assumed that these were related to the OLED model, but seeing as that doesn't support 4K, perhaps we can assume it's for an upcoming model. And if developers are already working on it, could that mean we can expect it within the next couple of years? Once again, we don't really know.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Nintendo Switch Pro news as and when it arrives. Want to start gaming right here and now? You're in luck – there's plenty of fun to be had with the existing consoles. Check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best free Nintendo Switch games.

