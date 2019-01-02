The best Canon EOS 5D Mark IV deals in 2019

If you're looking for the best Canon EOS 5D Mark IV deals, you're in the right place. We've searched the world's most reputable retailers to find today's best Canon EOS 5D Mark IV prices, and we've got them right here.

While it still isn't cheap, the good news is that this is one of the best cameras you can get. Critics have heaped enormous praise on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV: it's more than capable of shooting in a wide range of disciplines, and an essential item in any serious photographer's setup.

A must-buy DSLR for serious photographers

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 30.4MP | Autofocus: 61-point AF, 41 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch touchscreen | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Excellent sensor and AF features

Burst shoots at 7fps

Pricey

If you're tired of taking multiple cameras out on a job, it's probably time to invest and consolidate your setup with the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, arguably the most well-rounded DSLR camera on the market right now.

The full-frame sensor shoots 30.4 megapixels through 61 autofocus points, 41 of which double down with cross-type AF too. And seeing as you can shoot at 6fps, you're more than ready to take on fast-moving subjects.

The improved 1,620,000 dot always-on display looks better than ever and is especially useful when shooting video, which is now available in glorious 4K. If 1080p still works for you, you can film at 120fps – excellent for super smooth slow-motion filming.

As you'd probably expect for a DSLR of this quality, you're also getting built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for transferring images. There's a dual slot for SD and Compact Flash cards too for more options away from the studio. A single battery charge will keep you going for 900 shots too.

Even at these prices, some cameras struggle to cover as many disciplines with such confidence. The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV provides immaculate capture of fast-moving sports, wildlife and scenic landscapes – and you'll find today's best Canon EOS 5D Mark IV prices below, via our continually updating price comparison engine.

