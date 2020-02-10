The best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day is nothing if not divisive. For some, it's a day to stare adoringly at your loved one over a romantic dinner, and for others it's a huge pain in the ass. Whatever your personal feelings, though, you don't want to be in the proverbial dog house with your significant other because the day escaped your mind. But designers and artists are notoriously hard to buy for, so what can you get them to best describe how you feel? Luckily for you, we've found a number of items that are sure to bring joy to the creative love of your life. And, more importantly, will arrive before the big day.

Want a present that's a little less 'Valentine's-y' ? See our list of graphic design books instead.

01. A Valentine's Day bouquet

(Image credit: Future)

It might seem like an obvious option, but everyone loves a Valentine's day bouquet. Getting flowers delivered can be hit and miss however – bouquet size, freshness and presentation can vary wildly between different services. To avoid sending your loved one a sub-standard bouquet, its worth doing your research: in the US, see TechRadar's roundup of the best last-minute flower delivery services, or in the UK check out T3's comprehensive review of the best Valentine's Day flowers.

02. Retro walkman & wireless headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

On the 40th anniversary of the Walkman, Sony has released a wireless music player that has the retro stylings of a cassette tape, perfect for hit of nostalgia this Valentine's day. Note: they also come in other colours, that aren't the hue of your heart. Pair it with some wireless headphones – these Sony noise-cancelling ones are generally regarded as the best on the market right now – and you can crank up the Barry White wherever you are.

Today's best Sony Nw-A105 deals Sony Nw-A105 16GB Walkman... Amazon £292.72 View Sony Nw-A105 16GB Walkman... Amazon £300.72 View

03. Chilly's Emma Bridgewater Pink Hearts bottle

(Image credit: Chilly's)

Everyone loves an insulated water bottle. And why not theme it up with some Valentine's-appropriate love hearts? A gift that'll be used every day, this bottle will remind your one true love of you every time they hydrate. What could be better than that? (If you'd like a less romantic water bottle, you could check out our pick of the best hydroflasks available).

Buy Chilly's Emma Bridgewater hearts bottle on Amazon US / Amazon UK

04. Film Map – Original Open Edition

(Image credit: Dorothy)

Is your intended a bit of a film buff? This clever poster is a map that features over 900 film titles including Jurassic Park, Reservoir Dogs, Carlito's Way, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Valley of the Dolls, Chinatown and The Wolf of Wall Street. Based on a vintage Los Angeles street map, it has it also includes districts dedicated to cult British horror movies, and Hitchcock. The map is printed on 120gsm uncoated art paper with 4 colour litho print, and is H60 x W80cm.

05. LEGO Puppy/Bee

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

You can always rely on LEGO when looking for the perfect gift. Over the past few years, the humble little brick has been transformed into various new Brick Headz designs, which includes this adorable Valentine's Day Puppy. It may not be the furry, four-legged friend your loved one might want, but it's a pretty great – less messy – alternative. There's also a really lovely LEGO Valentine's Bee design too (click the arrow to see image above), if you prefer. But hurry, both these little guys are flying off the shelves.

Buy Lego Brick Headz Valentine's Puppy on Amazon US / Amazon UK

Buy Lego Brick Headz Bee on Amazon US / Amazon UK

06. You're my Lobster Valentine's Day card

Even if Valentine's Day isn't you thing, the very least you can do is buy the love in your life a card. This You're my Lobster design is one of many fun screenprinted designs from Sarah Chapman of Little Red Sparrow. Not only do we love the illustrations, we're big fans of how Chapman has balanced the mushy love aspect with tongue-in-cheek humour.

07. Bath Tray

(Image credit: Royal Craft Wood)

Artists and designers are busy people, so downtime is vital. This gorgeous bath board is the perfect excuse to relax and unwind with your favourite book or movie while having a long hot soak. But forget wrapping this gift up, get it set up over a hot bath, ready and waiting for your loved one when they get home for maximum brownie points.

08. Alessi Espresso Coffee Maker

If there's one thing lots of creatives rely on, it's coffee. So what better way to say I love you than with this beautifully designed Alessi six-cup espresso coffee maker. Richard Snapper is the man behind the design, which was the first espresso coffee maker in Alessi's history and the the first Alessi item exhibited at the MOMA in New York. Made of 18/10 stainless steel and a cast iron handle, this highly stylish yet functional item is sure to go down a treat with any coffee-loving creative.

09. Hotel Chocolat Straight from The Heart

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

What works better to get the creative juices flowing than fancy chocolate? Spoil your loved one (and yourself – let's face it, it's a gift to share) with this beautiful heart-shaped box of Hotel Chocolat chocolates. A variety of milk, dark and white chocolate is included, with a range of 35 different recipes to sample.

10. Laboratory Samphire Eau de Toilette

British brand Laboratory Perfumes craft unique, gender neutral fragrances, all of which are made in the UK using socially conscious, environmentally friendly and cruelty free ingredients. Add to that its 'do no harm' motto and you've got a wonderful gift that shows you not only care about the recipient but the planet too. Laboratory has a number of fragrances and candles in its portfolio – Samphire promises zesty hints and juniper berry top notes, while the Gorse is infused with coconut and gorse bush, with top notes of citrus and a "spicy depth".

11. Bellroy Travel Folio

Help your loved one travel in style with this luxury, compact travel folio from Bellroy. Featuring a leather divider to store cards, boarding passes and cash, there's also space for multiple passports and a handy micro pen. Want to really push the boat out? Fill this beautiful gift with future travel plans for you and your loved one as very special extra.

Buy from Amazon: US / UK

12. Movado Watch

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

If money is no option this Valentine's Day, these beautiful Movado watches will make sure the creative in your life never loses track of time. There are a few different styles on offer to suit different tastes, but the whole range is simple and elegant, and all feature the trademark shiny dot on the dial.

Browse the Movado range on Amazon US / Amazon UK

Read more: