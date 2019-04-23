The Creative Types Quiz: What's your creative style?

If you've ever worked as part of a creative team, you'll know that there are many different types of design thinking. For example, some people thrive under pressure, while others need time to let their ideas stew. To help you discover your creative style, Adobe has partnered with Anyways Creative to put together a fun quiz that will shed light on your inner workings.

Taking its inspiration from the famous Myers-Briggs test, Adobe's Creative Types quiz is a fun online evaluation that will probe your personality. Made up of 15 questions, the playful test will help you to understand not only your own creative style, but who you are best suited to working with.

With interpretive questions such as "are you a ruler or a spring", the quiz assess your basic habits and tendencies, and uses your answers to fit you into one of eight creative archetypes. These include head-in-the-cloud dreamers, and adventurers with a lust for life.

Personalities are mapped across three broad metrics, including basic temperament, thinking style, and action style. These metrics measure how introverted or extroverted you are, whether you're driven by intellect or emotion, and if your activities are driven by ideas or action.

As you'd expect for a creative quiz, the whole experience is beautifully designed. The work of test designer and writer Corlyn Gregoire is accompanied by beautiful videos created by BBDE and Isabel + Helen, while each creative style has its own matching character designed by 3D artist Anton Hjertstedt.

Anton Hjertstedt created humorous characters for each creative stlye

"At Adobe we believe there is creativity in all of us and everyone has a story to tell – not just professional artists," says Simon Morris, Senior Director, Campaign Marketing EMEA at Adobe.

"We are passionate about developing tools that help people tap into their highest creative potential. The Creative Types quiz is a fun way to help people from all walks of life think about their own special brand of creativity."

So what are you waiting for? Head over to the quiz now and find out which creative style you fit into. And don't forget to share your results on social media with #mycreativetype.

All images via Adobe.

