This app will help you oil paint anything

There's no substitute for oil painting techniques from experts when you're learning how to paint and draw, and this new app aims to put that expertise in your pocket. By using your own subjects, in this case photos from your smartphone, the Wet on Wet app creates an individual painting demo with instructions specially tailored to your image.

Rather than acting like a filter that converts your photo into a oil painting-styled image, Wet on Wet builds up its pictures with highly detailed brushstrokes that accurately mimic the natural bleeding and colour mixing found in real life masterpieces. Watch it in action below.

As well as educating artists about oil painting, Wet on Wet is also useful when it comes to experimenting with compositions. Rather than sinking hours and hours into a painting that doesn't look right from the word go, the app gives you a realistic projection of how the picture could end up.

If you're happy with what you've created, you can even save illustrations to your photo album and work on them with other artistic editing apps.

On top of this, Wet on Wet doesn't exactly break the bank at $4.99. The one downfall? It's only available for iOS devices at the moment.