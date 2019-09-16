This year's best branding revealed in Computer Arts

Whatever your creative profession, if you want to stay ahead of the game, you need to keep an eye on the competition. And when it comes to branding in 2019 - where great ideas are as important as brilliant execution - that's never been more true.

So the latest issue of Computer Arts, issue 297, a Brand Impact Awards special, is a must-buy for anyone working in the creative industries. Because not only does it list the winners of the prestigious annual competition, it goes into real depth about how these world-class projects were conceived, and why they work so well in practice.

Elsewhere, we explore the art of image generation software – a super-hot trend right now – via an exclusive interview with its best-known proponent, Zach Lieberman (who also designed this month's cover).

We've also got a major feature from Emily Gosling on how to harness photography to make your branding better, a fascinating look behind the scenes of creative studio Baxter & Bailey, a look at how Droga5 created a fluid visual identity for The Tide, a new cultural riverside park on the Greenwich Peninsula, and plenty more besides!

Have a glance at what's inside below, and then grab your copy today.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future)

