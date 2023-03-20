Hilarious Toyota AFL logo design blunder can never be unseen

If your logo is going to be seen by millions during the 2023 AFL season, you probably want to run it past a few sets of eyes first. But fans are speculating that the Toyota AFL design – currently sitting squarely in the centre of every pitch – perhaps wasn't checked over by any women.

The logo appears to depict a trophy being lifted into the air by a pair of symmetrical arms and heads. But at first glance, it rather resembles something else – namely, a drawing of a uterus and fallopian tubes. Many of the best logos of all time have double meanings, but they're usually intentional.

(Image credit: @8Nothing2Lose8 on Twitter)

Toyota is the biggest sponsor of the Australian Football League season, so it's no surprise the logo is being beamed into homes across the country. And as countless tweets are attesting right now, the anatomical resemblance cannot be unseen.

Yep, it seems the Tesla logo's hilarious IUD resemblance has finally met its match. And this is by no means the first time we've seen a sports logo that looks like something else – remember the blood splattered Super Bowl design?

