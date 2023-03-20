Hilarious Toyota AFL logo design blunder can never be unseen

By Daniel Piper
published

"This was not run past any women."

If your logo is going to be seen by millions during the 2023 AFL season, you probably want to run it past a few sets of eyes first. But fans are speculating that the Toyota AFL design – currently sitting squarely in the centre of every pitch – perhaps wasn't checked over by any women.

The logo appears to depict a trophy being lifted into the air by a pair of symmetrical arms and heads. But at first glance, it rather resembles something else – namely, a drawing of a uterus and fallopian tubes. Many of the best logos of all time have double meanings, but they're usually intentional.

Toyota AFL logo

(Image credit: @8Nothing2Lose8 on Twitter)

Toyota is the biggest sponsor of the Australian Football League season, so it's no surprise the logo is being beamed into homes across the country. And as countless tweets are attesting right now, the anatomical resemblance cannot be unseen.

See more
See more
See more

Yep, it seems the Tesla logo's hilarious IUD resemblance has finally met its match. And this is by no means the first time we've seen a sports logo that looks like something else – remember the blood splattered Super Bowl design?

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles