'A transparent platform is essential': Vimeo adds AI content labelling

News
By
published

Part of its 'commitment to trust'.

Vimeo
(Image credit: Vimeo)

As AI-related controversies grow in ubiquity, we've seen varying approaches from tech brands and platforms in recent months. Just last week, Nintendo decalred a wholesale rejection of generative AI. Others are promoting transparency, including video sharing platform Vimeo.

In a new blog post, Vimeo CEO Philip Moyer has announced that the platform's terms of service are being updated to ask creators to label AI-generated (or otherwise digitally manipulated) content. 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

