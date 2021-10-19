Mind-bending infinite staircase optical illusion goes viral

There's nothing quite like a good statue, but when it doubles up as an optical illusion, we love it even more. This statue is not only a beautiful piece of art, but it's totally bending our minds – and it seems the internet agrees.

A video has surfaced on Twitter of a stunning optical illusion in which it looks as though a staircase continues up, up and up into the sky. The reality is that you're looking at a well-designed statue that has been made to look as though stairs are ascending into the sky from a certain angle. The statue, titled 'Staircase to Heaven', is located in South Africa, and it's proving to be boggling the minds of the internet, as well as our own. If you love this trippy statue, then make sure you check out our roundup of our favourite mind-bending optical illusions.

Artist Strijdom van der Merwe shapes materials into geometrically attractive art that contrasts and complements the surrounding at the same time. His 'Staircase to Heaven' is a simple but impressive optical illusion [more: https://t.co/3jvcpNbzcw] [gif: https://t.co/nWbn7Nblqj] pic.twitter.com/F1rXvjhblVSeptember 18, 2021 See more

The Staircase to Heaven statue was erected as part of the Hermanus Fine Arts Festival. The statue is designed by artist Strijdom van der Merwe, who creates land art that compliments the areas by creating "sculptural forms" that "take shape in relation to the landscape". Merwe says that his land art "encompasses everything – wind, birds, smell, touch. And my work doesn’t exist until I find it."

Merwe has work all over the world, and some of his other sculptures are just as stunning and cleverly-designed as Staircase to Heaven. And according to his website, the artist has also won a number of awards for his work.

Image 1 of 3 "Installation of ‘pots’ to emphasize the beautiful trees that form part of the entrance to the wine farm." (Image credit: Strijdom van der Merwe) Image 2 of 3 This was designed for the National Museum of English Literature (Image credit: Strijdom van der Merwe) Image 3 of 3 We love this cross-legged statue (Image credit: Strijdom van der Merwe)

This beautiful sculpture has gathered some attention online, with users taking to both Twitter and Reddit to comment on this optical illusion. One user replied to the video on Twitter with 'he should've named it stairway to heaven' as a reference to the Led Zeppelin song, and we totally agree.

