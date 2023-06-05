Fun new VW bus ad is great for grammar geeks

We love an advert that uses punctuation well, and a new campaign from car manufacturer Volkswagen does just that. To promote its new fully electric VW Bus, called the ID. Buzz (we're not sure about that name), creative agency Johannes Leonardo has created a campaign that puts the ID. Buzz front and centre, quite literally.

The ad states 'It's back. Its front. Its back again', accompanied by images of the car from...you guessed it, the front and back. There's also a version with the vehicle's side.

The clever omission of the apostrophe after the first 'It's back' adds something extra to the ad. This is primarily an OOH campaign but the sentiment is definitely up there with some of the best prints ads.

Johannes Leonardo has also used clever copy elsewhere in the campaign, like in the 'Something old, Something new, Something borrowed, Something blue' ad, which makes reference to the older VW buses (see below).

Overall, this is a smart move from Volkswagen, whose move to a new VW logo in 2019 we also applauded. The ID. Buzz isn't available to buy until June 2024, but we look forward to seeing more from the brand in the meantime.