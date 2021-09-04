Huion, Wacom and XP-Pen tablets are currently going cheap at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new drawing tablet, right now could be a very good time to buy. Tablets from leading manufacturers, including Huion, Wacom and XP-Pen are currently on offer right now at Amazon – including the Huion H610 Pro V2 for just $42!

Huion's tablets consistently make it to our best drawing tablets guide, and the small but capable Huion H610 Pro V2 is a great way to test out the world of digital drawing, without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for something a bit bigger or a more pro version, you're in luck, there are a number of excellent deals listed below on some super quality devices. These details aren't limited to the US, either, there are some excellent UK deals available – head straight to the UK deals section for more details.

Best drawing tablet deals in the US

Image HUION H610 Pro V2: $49.99 $42.19 at Amazon

Save 15%: This might not seem like the biggest saving, but this quality Huion tablet was already a steal before this price cut. Don't forget to check the box to apply the 15% discount at the checkout.

Image Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $60: If you're after a pro graphics tablet, this Huion Kamvas Pro 16 is a great choice. And currently at an excellent price. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Huion Kamvas Pro review.

Best drawing tablet deals in the UK

None of the above take your fancy? Here are some more great drawing tablets available in your area: