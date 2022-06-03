This is the cheapest we've ever seen the 2020 iPad Air

With the release of the newer iPad Air 5th generation just a couple of months ago, we were expecting the price of the previous 2020 model to come down, but this Walmart+ Weekend iPad Air deal is the cheapest we've seen yet. You can get the 2020 iPad Air from just $399 (opens in new tab) for the 64GB configuration – a saving of $140.

No, it doesn't have the M1 chip (see below for that), but iPad Air 4 is still a fantastic tablet for creatives, with a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful A14 Bionic chip. Paired with an Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard, it can even make a highly portable alternative to a laptop for digital artists and creators, with battery power lasting a good 10 hours.

The only catch with this deal is that, as part of the debut Walmart Plus Weekend, it's only available for Walmart+ members. Fortunately, there's an easy solution to that because you can sign up for a free 30-day Walmart+ (opens in new tab) trial (you can always cancel later before you start paying the monthly subscription fee).

See our full guide to the Walmart Plus Weekend for more details about the event, or if you're more interested in the latest 5th generation iPad Air, head over to Amazon, which has £30 off the new 2022 iPad Air (opens in new tab) with 64GB of storage.

Today's best iPad Air deals in the US

(opens in new tab) 10.9in iPad Air 4 (64GB): $539 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $140: Sign up to Walmart+ to get this exclusive deal, the best price we've seen on the iPad Air 4. At the time of writing the tablet is available in every colour, but we don't expect that to last long so don't hang around.

(opens in new tab) 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (2022 – 64GB): $599 $569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30: If you prefer the latest specs and the mighty processing power of Apple's M1 chip, Amazon has a small but welcome saving on the newest iPad Air, now $564 for the 64GB configuration.

Can't decide whether to invest in the latest model or save on the iPad 4? See our iPad Air 4 vs iPad Air 5 comparison to see the differences between the two devices. You can also keep an eye on the best deals across all the different iPad Air models in our regularly updated guide to the best iPad Air prices available.

Walmart+ Weekend is only happening in the US. If you're living elsewhere, see today's best iPad Air prices in your location in the list below.

