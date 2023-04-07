Your stock image searches are really weird

By Rosie Hilder
published

Who was looking for 'chicken wearing a monocle'?

weird stock imagery
(Image credit: Depositphotos)

We all know that weird Google searches exist, and all know that weird stock photography exists. Mash the two together and you get some very odd combinations, as a new report from Depositphotos shows.

Depositphotos has examined stock searches on its own platform, found the weirdest ones, and created stock photography matching the odd searches when its own platform couldn't meet the brief (for other stock library options, see our best stock photo libraries roundup).

Our weird favourites include 'man with a horse head', 'Jesus working' (working on what exactly?) and 'cupcake as a stone' (why would you want this?). And those are just a few examples.

'chicken wearing a monocle' - really? (Image credit: Depositphotos)
 (opens in new tab)

We'd love to know what creative brief required 'pizza flying through space'. Misspellings also created some amusing results. Our favourite is probably Machu Pikachu rather than Machu Picchu, and the idea of a 'civil rights cat' rather than the 'civil rights act'.

We love the idea of a battlesheep (Image credit: Depositphotos)
 (opens in new tab)

A lot of the searches seem to involve cats. Which is probably not surprising seeing as such a huge chunk of the internet is dedicated to felines. 'Cat wedding dress' provides some quite scary results (see below). I'm not sure what the man dressed as cupid is all about though?

'Dog breads' is a good one. It's basically a hot dog? (Image credit: Depositphotos)
 (opens in new tab)

Depositphotos has taken things a step further and imagined that some of this weird stock imagery made it into real ad campaigns. See the video below to find out what that might look like.

For more weird stock image results, see Depositphotos full report (opens in new tab). And to get a discount on stock images at Depositphotos, use the promo code S696822479 on the Depositphotos site (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where her blogging prowess led her to become Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on art and design magazines, including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw, and got the 'Apple bug' when working on US title, Mac|Life. In 2018, she left the world of print behind and moved to Creative Bloq, where she helps take care of the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach through trying to please the Google Gods, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure its content serves its readers as best it can. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

Related articles