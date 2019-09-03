World Cup 2022 logo revealed

It may be a few years away still, but eager football fans were thrilled earlier tonight as the World Cup 2022 logo was revealed for the very first time.

Responsible for organising the next World Cup, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy unveiled the design via an international digital campaign unlike any other, which saw the big logo reveal shown on the most prominent giant digital screens in more than 20 locations across the globe, at exactly the same time.

The World Cup takes place on 21 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first to be held in winter. It's also the first time in history Qatar will host the event, so it's no surprise to see the official emblem sport the same colours as featured on the country's national flag. The new official World Cup emblem also features arabic-style patterns among the silky-looking white design.

While only having just been released to the world, Twitter is already swarming with comments, the majority of which are heavily against the new emblem. We've yet to see any details about who is behind the design or the thinking behind each element, but we'll get updates added as soon as any information emerges. In the meantime, I think we'll hold off on giving it a spot in our round-up of the best sports logos of all time for now.

What do you think about the new World Cup 2022 logo? Love it or hate it, we expect to see much more of it in the coming years.

Read more: