Want a Black Friday drawing tablet deal? The XP-PEN price has plummeted

Right now the XP-PEN Innovator 16 has had $130 scooped off of its price , taking it from $529.99 to $399.99. Barely six months since its release, this is a tablet packed with great tech, so we rate this deal highly. But good things don't last forever, and this deal ends 20:55 tonight, PST!

With a wide 15.6-inch display and thin 9mm profile, the XP-PEN Innovator 16 is a light, portable but powerful drawing tablet. It's a serious contender that sits between Wacom’s Cintiq 16 and Huion’s Kamvas Pro 16. The screen is comparable to an iPad Pro, the pen excellent. As a bonus it even comes with a free version of ArtRage 5.

There are a lot of drawing tablet deals this Black Friday, Huion has taken $90 off its Kamvas Pro 16, while there are many Wacom Black Friday deals out there. Yet, we think this XP-PEN offer is currently top of the pile.

Save $130: Offering a fantastic screen and drawing experience, this slim and light tablet is one of the best around, and comparable to a more pricey Wacom.

DEAL ENDS: 26 Nov 2021, 20:55





Not in the US? Never fear, there are some unmissable XP-PEN Innovator 16 deals across the globe, take a look at the details below:

