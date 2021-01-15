XP-Pen drawing tablet gets huge price cut in unmissable deal

If you want a top deal on a fantastic tablet, we've got just the thing for you. Right now over at Amazon, the XP-Pen Artist 15.6 drawing tablet is reduced to £280 – that's a huge £169 off!

This is one of our all-time favourite XP-Pen drawing tablets, so much so it's got the top spot in one pick of the very best XP-Pen tablets. And for good reason. The XP-Pen range are top quality tablets for creatives, and a great choice for those on a budget.

There are also a few other XP-Pen deals that have also caught our eye in both the UK and US, all of which are detailed below. If you're on the look out for a new drawing tablet, now's the time to buy!

The best XP-Pen tablet deals: UK

XP-Pen Artist 15.6: £450 £280.49 at Amazon

Save £169: Our favourite XP-Pen drawing tablet has a screen display, so you can work straight onto your piece of work. It comes with six programable hot keys, a battery-free stylus that can make the most of the amazing 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity.



XP-Pen Artist 22: £450 £382.49 at Amazon

Save £67: Want to go bigger? This 22-inch interactive display screen tablet provides all the fantastic pressure sensitivity but with more screen real-estate to work on. The HD IPS Display provides 1920x1080 pixels, and is compatible with most graphic software.

The best XP-Pen tablet deals: US

Best value XP-Pen Deco 01: $147.99 $73.99 at Walmart

Save $74: The XP-Pen Deco 01 is actually our second favourite XP-Pen drawing tablet, and our favourite 'budget' drawing tablet. And right now you can get it for half-price over at Walmart. With 8192 level pressure sensitivity, it's worth snapping up.

Wacom Sketchpad Pro: $169.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Save $70: This amazing tablet turns your pen and pencil sketches into digital versions with the press of a button. Coming with real black leather finish, it's a quality product that may change your creative process for the good!

Not found what you're looking for? Here are more deals on drawing tablets wherever you are in the world...

