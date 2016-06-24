Do these 10 big brands look better stripped back?

Which design do you think looks best?

In order to grab our attention on the shelves, well-known brands have to translate their identities through to their packaging designs. But when trying to cram multiple messages on to one piece of packaging or logo design, the branding values often get a little lost.

A little while ago, London-based designer Mehmet Gozetlik decided to embark on a concept that saw many of these well-known brands stripped back to their basics. Using a minimal approach, he rids the likes of Nutella, Nesquik and Lindt of their 'busy branding'.

Product that are adorned with fancy typography, garish graphics and over-the-top colours have now been replaced with a simple execution. So, do you think these new designs look better? Or should these brands stick to what we're used to?