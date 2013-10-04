10 essential Pinterest boards for photographers

Photography as a form of art needs some source of inspiration from time to time. There are tons of tips and tricks for photographers of how to break your 'out of ideas' mood. I'd like to share my secret source of inspiration - it's Pinterest.

I spend hours day by day surfing for some photography ideas which this social media platform can offer. Moreover, every photographer that have risen to the top will tell you that it's all about who you know and who knows you, just as much as it's about talent, of course. Pinterest is one of the most popular and influential networks today. It gives you a great opportunity to make your photography seen by millions of people at once.

Since Pinterest's advantages are obvious, let's get inspired! I have collected a selection of awesome Pinterest boards every photographer should follow. If you are not familiar with Pinterest yet, these boards are great to start out with.

01. Jeremy Cowart - Photography Inspiration

Jeremy Cowart is a great photographer, artist, humanitarian, app creator, teacher, and blogger. You'll find 55 really awesome boards on his Pinterest page, but Photography Inspiration is one of the best. Here you'll see conceptual portraits, fine art photography, and lots of other brilliant shots from all over the web.

Photo Josh teaches expert knowledge and techniques to photographers, from beginners through to advanced. Visit his blog Expert Photography to learn more. This board features tons of photography tips and tricks.

One more board with tips and tricks pins for photographers from Photodoto. Want to know more about photography? Photodoto is a good place to find out fantastic things that you've never thought your camera can do, to get professional answers even to the silliest questions you may have, to share your photos and to be paid compliments from other people.

04. Colette Allen - Photographs Quotes

Some of the best pieces of advice in the world are spread via quotes. This Pinterest board contains lots of quotes spiced up with great design and typography for any occasion.

05. Tara Price Photography - Family & Baby Photography

If you're a newborn or family photographer, this board was created for you. Here you'll see tons of photography ideas. Tara Price is a great photographer and mother who is worth following.

06. DP School - Posing Ideas

Digital Photography School is one of the top photography blogs around the web. In this board a huge amount of posing ideas and tips are featured. It will help you to discover flattering poses for your portrait subjects. Also they have several boards dedicated to the different type of people you may photograph.

Everybody likes to be inspired. Why not treat yourself to a portion of creativity and inspiration right now? As well as offering tips and tricks (see above), Photodoto dishes out inspirational images by the bucketload so jump on board and find out fantastic things.

08. 121 clicks - Art of Photography

121Clicks is one more blog about photography. In this board you will find a huge number of fantastic photographs from both famous and amauter photographers.

09. Nancy Young - Photography Tips & Tricks

On my own Pinterest page, I collect inspiring, vivid shots and share tips and tricks I've picked up along the way.

10. Theresa L - Camera love

If you are a big photography fan, most likely you're in love with a camera itself. This board is dedicated to cameras of all sizes and shapes.

Share Your Own Boards

Hopefully, you have enjoyed the showcase of inspiring Pinterest boards every photographer should follow and start following lots of new boards. Which board do you like most and why? Share your thoughts and the links to your favourite Pinterest boards in the comment section below.

Words: Nancy Young Top Image: Khanh Hmoong

Nancy Young is a passionate writer, blogger, and beginner photographer. Follow her blog Photodoto, which has the tagline 'Photography is for everyone'.

