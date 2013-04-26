6 dreamy examples of refraction photography

The light does all the talking with refractography

The possibilities are endless when it comes to photography. Light can make all the difference with any finished image and is often the element that makes an okay photograph, an inspiring one. Melbourne based photography Rob Turney decided to make the element of light the main focus for this impeccable refractography series.

A visual artist with a passion for landscape, timelapse and light painting photography, it's no wonder that Rob has a talent for refractography. This style of photography needs no digital enhancements, as it's the reflective light that does all the talking - all you need is a reflective object such as marble or glass.

If you'd like to know how to turn your hand to a bit of refractography yourself, you'll be pleased to know that Rob has actually created a video tutorial to get you started. Watch below and refract-away!

Watch this! How to create your own refraction photos:

See more colourful examples over on Rob's website.

