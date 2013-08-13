Photography series reveals the colour of candy

Photography that's good enough to eat - just don't tell your dentist

We're all guilty of a sweet tooth now and again but who knew that some of our favourite treats could be used as strikingly beautiful colour inspiration? Well, photographer Emily Blincoe knew and she used her sweet expertise to her full advantage to create her latest project: the sweet series.

Bursting with bright inspiration from every corner, sweets across all generations are used to make up each and every scheme. From pinks and reds to blacks and golds, it's delightful to see an everyday item used in such an artistic manner.

Based in Austin, Texas, Blincoe usually favours taking portraits for her photography projects. However, this sugary sweet series allows her to showcase her talents of creating colour-pop mood boards that are not only beautiful but provide inspiration for any design discipline.

See more striking photography from Emily over on her website.

Where do you find your photography inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!