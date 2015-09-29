Free photo reference pack to download today

Noah's image of Lake Marian, New Zealand - available for you to download for free!

Noah Bradley has created a lust-worthy pack of photo references that are available to download for free.

The artist, known for his work on Magic: The Gathering, has travelled the world collecting beautiful reference images from Bucharest, Australia, New Zealand, Southwest USA, Iceland, Switzerland, England (including London) and France.

With 18GB of reference, all for free and with a Creative Commons license, you can use it for personal and commercial projects with zero attribution.

The images include landscapes, architecture, wildlife, skies and more, all in high-defintition, making it an invaluable resource for illustrators, concept artists and all visual artists.

Here are some examples of the images included in Noah's packs...

Thank you Noah!

