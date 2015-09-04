How to draw your own Star Wars universe

Happy #forcefriday! It's a day when Star Wars fans everywhere celebrate the four decade-old franchise – but what about creating your own Star Wars art?

In these five incredible tutorials, expert artists explain how to design the basic elements of sci-fi, from weapons to characters, that will give you the insight to create your own extended Star Wars universe.

Don't miss this stunning collection of the best of Star Wars art

Over the past few years concept artist Brian Sum has had the opportunity to design some of the weapons for the Mass Effect franchise. He's come to realise that some basic design principles are universal and apply to weapon design as much as they do for character design and environment art. And he shares these principles in this 15 step tutorial.

In this seven-step walkthrough, freelance illustrator Zezhou Chen reveals how he gives his celestial warrior princess the romance and magic she deserves.

Tony Foti is a full-time freelance illustrator based in California who contributes to D&D and Fantasy Flight Games’ Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings lines. Here he explains how to design a futuristic outfit for a sci-fi character.

An ImagineFX Rising Stars winner in 2011, Mclean Kendree now works at Kabam studios, and has produced concept art for THQ, Hasbro and 38 Studios. Here Mclean reveals how to design your very own sci-fi character from scratch.

Any space scene is a daunting subject, but a celestial collision even more so. The trick is to keep things simple, explains fantasy artist Lauren K Cannon in this walkthrough.

