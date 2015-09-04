Stunning book showcases best Star Wars art

That which you seek, inside this special release you will find... From the makers of 3D World, ImagineFX and Creative Bloq comes The Art of Film: Star Wars special. And its a must-have for all fans of Star Wars.

In volume one of this new series we showcase a stunning selection of artwork inspired by the Star Wars movies – from 1977 to the present day. From posters to portraits, and comics to illustrations, this lavish 180-page book showcases a selection of the world's best Star Wars art, both from official and fan artists.

Presented in full colour on premium stock, it's also available with a hardback cover and gold foil detailing for the ultimate collector.

This is a unique opportunity to celebrate Star Wars through the work of artists such as Greg Hilderbrandt, Ralph McQuarrie, Dave Dorman, Roger Kastel and Iain McCaig.

We still have a small number of limited edition, hardcover copies for £14.99, while the standard edition is just £9.99. The force is strong with this one, so don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful collector's edition today.

Take a peek inside