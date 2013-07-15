Fonts.com syncs its fonts with Photoshop

Try and buy fonts for Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign with this free extension

Fonts.com has introduced a free extension for trying and installing its fonts from within Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. The extension works with versions CS5, CS5.5, CS6 and CC. (And don't forget to check out our comprehensive list of free fonts.)

The extension can be used with any Fonts.com web fonts subscription, including the free plan, which allows you to try each font for free for five minutes.

Font.com's new extension fills a vacuum at a time when Adobe CC subscribers are still waiting to be able to sync their apps with Typekit. Integration with Typekit, which Adobe owns, was one of the most hotly anticipated features promised with the launch of Adobe CC - but it's as yet failed to materialise.

The last official update from the Typekit team came on June 24, and failed to give an ETA, stating: "We can’t give a firm estimate. It’s safe to say that it will be longer than a week or two".

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free web fonts for you to use right now

Will you be using Fonts.com's new extension? Let us know in the comments below!