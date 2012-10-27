Behance portfolio of the week: Leo Burnett New York

With offices all around the globe, Leo Burnett is one of America's leading creative advertising agencies. The New York office is an agency founded on what the team believe is the 'true benchmark for modern communication - To Speak Human'.

The site states: "Brands that speak human know who they are, they live who they are, and people want them in their lives because they make their lives better."

Sporting an impressive client list, the agency has worked with many big brands, including Canon, WWF, and McDonald's, and its online portfolio is extensive. Here we've chosen our five favourite pieces of work from them but head over to Behance to see the full gorgeous selection.

01. Leo Burnett Pencil

The Leo Burnett team re-imagined the company pencil using 6325 recycled computer keys

We really like this in-house project by the ad agency. The team re-imagined the Leo Burnett pencil using 6325 recycled computer keys from around their network. Standing at 9ft wide and 3ft tall, the pencil represents the agency's collaboration between creativity and technology.

02. Drugfree.org

This clever campaign for Drugfree.org was developed by the Leo Burnett team to try and educate parents on the options available to them if they realise their kids have a drug or alcohol problem. Carrying an important message, the spot has a brilliant shocking but effective approach to the serious subject.

03. WWF 'Space Monkey'

The New York and Sydney offices of Leo Burnett collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund and Universal Music's Ben Lee on his music video for the single 'Song for the Divine Mother of the Universe'. Aired on MTV, Channel V and ABC, the promo not only features a cool space monkey, it also carries an important social message about the Earth.

04. Alphabet of today

Leo Burnett created this brilliant new set of alphabet blocks from the A-Z of social media and technology letters for the 2011 Cannes Lion festival. Each letter of the oversized childrens blocks represents a key icon in defining these new building blocks of communication today.

05. Subaru 'Crowd Rider'

This innovative car advert was created by both the New York and Sydney Leo Burnett offices. Car company Subaru wanted a spot that would relay their message that 'everyone who drives their cars deserves to have the best driving experience possible'.

