Design for a cause: win charity cash and a Wacom tablet!

Corbis Images has partnered with Creative Bloq to launch 'Make your Mark', a competition giving you the opportunity to design a stand-out poster for a charity or cause you care about.

Corbis - which provides creatives with world-class fresh, inspirational and on-brand royalty-free content - will be providing a bundle of topical images for everyone who registers to download and use as part of their entry. Entrants need to use at least one of the provided Corbis images and a social focus is mandatory.

Cash for charities

The competition is open to residents of the UK, France and Germany, and the winner will receive a £1,000 or €1,000 donation to their chosen cause, plus their design will feature in leading print and online magazines, Computer Arts, Novum and Creative Bloq. The winner and nine runners-up will also receive a Wacom® Intuos5® Tablet.

Entries must be received by 25th November and voting opens on the 27th November. Voting closes on the 7th December, with a shortlist of 10 entries announced on the 10th December. The winner will be announced on 14th December. To enter the competition, register here.