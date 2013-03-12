Introducing the all-new Computer Arts magazine

The top design magazine gets an all-new look. What do you think?

Today we bring you exciting news about a comprehensive redesign to Computer Arts that hits newsstands on 4 April 2013. The magazine has been rebranded and every section has been reinvented to bring you more inspiration, more insight and more analysis than ever before.

To celebrate the exciting new look, the folks at Computer Arts are bringing early birds the chance to subscribe at their best-ever price of three issues for £5 (UK readers) and three issues for $10 (US and Canadian readers), but you’ve got to be quick if you want to receive the redesign issue as part of your subscription - the deadline is Monday 18 March!

Over the next seven days, they'll be counting down to this deadline by bringing you a sneak peak of a different piece of content each day - make sure you check the Computer Arts site regularly!

You can get a sneak peek at the preview issue over on Issuu right now!

What do you think of the all-new Computer Arts? Do you prefer the old design? Let us know in the comments box below!