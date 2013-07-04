New print campaign for stuttering therapy - funny or flop?

Suffering from a speech disorder is no laughing matter. However, advertising agency DDB&Co. Istanbul has attempted to see the lighter side of such conditions with this new print ad campaign for Kekemelodi stuttering therapy classes.

Three colourful posters use simple graphics to depict a potentially embarrasing situation for someone who suffers with a stutter. For example, being stuck on the first syllable of 'poodle' would ultimately result in a sufferer repeating the word 'poo'.

The concept is a clever one, but it's likely some may be offended. What do you think - acceptable use of humour or a joke too far?

