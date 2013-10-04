An ode to the beauty of neon

An ode to the neon colour palette

Picking the right colour palette for your design work is always a difficult decision. Whilst some favour the more understated, others opt for the bold and bright. This beautiful book, the latest in viction:ary's Palette series, takes a look at what makes fluorescent a favourite for many.

The 296-page book, entitled 'Palette No.4: Neon, New Fluorescent Graphics', showcases the applications of fluorescent colours in the design world, examining where they work best.

Including branding, interior design, and fashion, a total of 110 loud and colourful projects, by designers across the globe, are featured. Be sure to check it out for some serious colour inspiration.

