An ode to the beauty of neon

The latest in viction:ary's Palette book series examines the appeal of fluorescent graphics and where they work best.

An ode to the neon colour palette

Picking the right colour palette for your design work is always a difficult decision. Whilst some favour the more understated, others opt for the bold and bright. This beautiful book, the latest in viction:ary's Palette series, takes a look at what makes fluorescent a favourite for many.

The 296-page book, entitled 'Palette No.4: Neon, New Fluorescent Graphics', showcases the applications of fluorescent colours in the design world, examining where they work best.

Including branding, interior design, and fashion, a total of 110 loud and colourful projects, by designers across the globe, are featured. Be sure to check it out for some serious colour inspiration.

