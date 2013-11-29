2014 calendar fights for the art of letterpress

We've already come across a whole host of inspiring examples of 2014 calendar design - from illustration to typography and wall to desk, there's plenty to sink your teeth into if calendars are your thing. Here, we've discovered another gorgeous execution that aims to defend the art of letterpress.

"The 12 musketeers calendar project is a collaboration effort spearheaded by paperreka and is between 12 young, battle-trained designers who formed an alliance and joined forces in honor of defending the art of letterpress," they explain on their website.

The calendar is packed full of beautiful imagery and bold characters that 'embraces all warriors, historical time periods and cross sections of cultures'. Filmmaker Tyler Morris also created a brilliant promotional video, which you can watch above.

[via Laughing Squid]

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you make of this letterpress calendar? Let us know in the comments box below!