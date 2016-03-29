Portable desk aims to boost productivity

Getting down to work is hard. Whether you spend your days in an office or working from home, finding focus on a new project, a logo design, for example, can be difficult when there are so many distractions. Thankfully a new desk called The Edge is here to maximise your productivity.

While it might look like a cross trainer that's been put out to pasture, The Edge is a carefully designed evolution of traditional workspaces. By prioritising comfort and practicality, creators Marc Rosenberg, Steve and Jeff Rehkemper, and Jeff Jones have created a complete system that will make working easier for artists and designers.

Capable of being set up in ten seconds, The Edge can be folded flat for easy storage

Capable of being set up in ten seconds, The Edge can be folded flat for easy storage. Taking its name from a patented groove that runs around the perimeter of the desk, The Edge can also be equipped with accessories like an iPad clip and cup holder.

See how anyone can benefit from The Edge in the video below, and if you like what you see be sure to support the project on its Kickstarter page.

Liked this? Read these!