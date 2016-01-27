Put your device exactly where you want it with this adjustable stand

Sometimes it's hard to get the right angle on your device, especially when you want to go hands-free. With the Dundabunga Universal Unipod Stand, you're able to twist and turn any device into the ideal position. Get it on sale for just $34.99 (approx. £24).

The Dundabunga Universal Unipod Stand is a simple accessory that you won't know how you lived without. With nothing but simple magnets and flexible material, this stand makes it easy to set up your iPhone, iPad, or camera in the perfect position so you have the best viewing angle or perfect shot for a picture.

You can get the Dundabunga Universal Unipod Stand on sale for just $34.99. That's a 30% savings off the retail price. Get this accessory today and enjoy your devices even more!