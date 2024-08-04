"Build a portfolio that highlights what you value most”: a day in the life of Chris Bush

Features
By
published

Nexer Digital’s head of design discusses the value of human-centred design.

Chris Bush headshot
(Image credit: Chris Bush)

Chris Bush is head of design at Nexer Digital, a design and development agency with a human-centred approach. Heading up the research, service design, content, UX and accessibility teams, Chris' leadership is guided by a passion for inclusive design that empowers users.

Unafraid to be candid, Chris enjoys sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, side of usability in design. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Chris to discuss Nexer's innovative work, inclusivity in the design sector and what the rise in AI means for the industry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles