"Build a portfolio that highlights what you value most”: a day in the life of Chris Bush

I’m fortunate to head up Nexer Digital’s Design Group. In my role, I look after the Research, Service Design, Content, UX, and Accessibility teams – five amazing teams full of very talented and passionate individuals who all care about building truly user-centred products and services.

With regards to how a typical day looks, things can vary quite a bit depending on what’s going on. Almost every day starts with a round of check-ins. If I'm at home, I normally start with a quick scan through Teams and say ‘Hi’ to the people that I’m going to be working with that day. If I'm in the office, I normally do a quick loop around the office with a brew in hand and have a catch-up with the people I've not seen for a while.

Once the day is underway, I spend most of my time on team support, project delivery and new business development. The rest of the day is usually spent in meetings and catching up with various teams and individuals on specific project objectives and challenges.

This week, I've been working with our research team on an exciting project. We’re working with an organisation that wants to learn more about the challenges of people living with long-term health conditions and how they impact their daily lives. I’m particularly enjoying this piece of work because we’re using a few different techniques to collect our insights; usability studies to observe first impressions and a diary study to see how behaviours change when the participants are doing their daily activities. We’re only a couple of weeks in and already seeing some very interesting findings.

We've also just held our annual Camp Digital conference - an event that explores digital design in all its forms. Now in its 12th year, it generates so many interesting ideas and conversations. I'm currently in the process of catching up with our design teams and client teams on what they have taken out of the sessions and if there are any ideas or practices, we might want to include in our future work.

At the end of the day, I always try to give myself a bit of time to wind down. Often, it's as simple as checking in on a particular project or pitch that’s been consuming my thoughts throughout the day to see how we're getting on. It’s quite a simple thing but I find it a nice way to give myself the space to clear my head before heading home and enjoying the evening.