"We didn’t need to conform to anyone’s standards": a day in the life of Alex Daly

Features
By
published

Daly's founder discusses how she became 'The Crowdsourceress' and the importance of a "holistic and niche" approach to PR.

Alex Daly headshot
(Image credit: Alex Daly)

Alex Daly is the founder of Daly – a marketing and communications agency with a refreshing twist on the PR playbook. Throughout her career Alex has worked in editorial, documentary filmmaking and crowdfunding, leading her to create groundbreaking campaigns for a diverse range of clients from MIT Media Lab inventors to musical sensations TLC.

After becoming a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2016, Alex's published her first book The Crowdsourceress – a definitive guide to impactful campaigning. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Alex to discuss inclusivity in the industry and the importance of taking a "holistic and niche" approach to PR.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles