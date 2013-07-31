Quick - get up to 50% off Generate tickets today!

Heard about our forthcoming Generate conference, which takes place on September 13 in London? Presented by Creative Bloq and our sister title .net magazine, the event will focus on the latest technical and creative innovations in the world of web creation and design (you'll find more details here). And for ONE DAY ONLY we're discounting tickets for a lucky few by a massive 50%!

A limited number of tickets have just gone on sale at this hugely discounted price. A further batch of tickets will then be available for 40% off, then 30%, then 20% - and once they're gone, they're gone.

So make a beeline for the Generate site and take full advantage of this incredible offer - before anyone else does!