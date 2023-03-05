GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L review: photographers' ideal travel mate

The GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack has been designed with professionals in mind. It’s the perfect choice for photographers and videographers who are tired of travelling with multiple bags and want one piece that will provide easy access to your kit and clothing while on the move. It’s a well-made bag with a sleek, stylish design and is hugely practical. With a 35-litre capacity, nothing will have to be left behind. It also has multiple pockets and compartments to keep everything organised and free you to concentrate on getting that perfect shot.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

When it comes to finding the perfect camera bag, you’ve got to make sure that it’ll fit everything you could ever need when out on a shoot. The GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L, designed in collaboration with renowned photographer and videographer, Peter McKinnon, is a great choice for photographers and videographers who need to carry a lot of gear with them but also want to stay organised and comfortable while doing so.

With a 35-litre capacity, which expands to 42 litres, and can accommodate a wide range of camera equipment, including multiple camera bodies, lenses, and accessories. It also has a handy compartment with plenty of room for clothing, which means if you’re on a trip, you don’t need to worry about taking multiple bags.

I tested the GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L on a recent weekend trip to see how well it performed, how comfortable it was to use and just how much stuff I could pack into it. Still on the fence about which camera bag is best for you? Then check out our round-up of the best camera bags and cases in 2023 (opens in new tab).

Key specs – GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L Dimensions: 55.9 x 34.3 x 22.9 cm

Capacity: 35l expandable to 42l

Weight: 5.75lb

Laptop compartment? Yes, up to 16”

Water-resistant? Yes

Straps? Yes, waist and shoulder

Design – GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

The GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35l has a sleek, minimalist design that is perfect for those who want a professional-looking bag that doesn't draw too much attention. The body is made from high-quality tarpaulin material, which is both durable and weather-resistant, so ideal for whatever climate you’re heading to. It uses zoom zippers which glide smoothly and add a bit more security.

The one thing you can really say about this bag is that it's extremely functional. As well as enjoying a generous 35 litre capacity it expands to 42 litres with the pull of a zip. But if you're anything like me and you love multiple pockets and compartments, then you'll love this camera pack as there is a place for everything.

The 55.9 x 34.3 x 22.9 cm dimensions have also been perfectly thought out, as it will fit snugly into most overhead compartments on airlines, even the budget ones. Although, it does weigh 5.75lbs when empty, so if you’re planning on taking this when you’re travelling, just double check you don’t exceed any weight limits.

Features – GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

With this bag, space is the main feature and it’s got plenty of it. The bag is split into two main compartments which are split into segments. One side is perfect for clothing, with two large zipped pockets on one side and then four expandable pockets on the other. There are also handy straps which can help condense down your luggage meaning you will fit in a lot more than you initially think. I easily packed enough for a weekend away and I think if you’re a super savvy packer then you could definitely get a week or more of clothes in there.

The other compartment is dedicated to your camera kit. It’s separated by dividers which can be moved around thanks to their velcro design. And there is a zip on the side which gives quick and easy side access to your kit so you don’t have to open up the whole bag to get your items out.

As well as featuring more zipped pockets on the external of the bag there is also a handy zipped laptop compartment which will fit machines up to 16” which for anyone who wants to edit their photos when on the move is perfect.

There is also a side pocket which is handy for your tripod or water bottle. It’s magnetised so when not in use it sits flush with the side of the bag.

When it comes to carrying the bag, there’s the shoulder straps and four strong handles which are situated on either side and each end of the bag. This makes such a difference when you need to carry your bag but you're unable to wear the shoulder straps. They also make it easy to stow the bag when travelling.

However, one of my favourite features is actually pretty difficult to find - which trust me, is good a thing. This bag has a handy compartment for your passport, credit cards or other important items. You’ll find it sitting flush against the front pocket and it’s secured using a magnet.

While its size is a huge selling point for this bag, it’s also one potential downside. While the 35-litre capacity is great for those who need to carry a lot of gear, it may be too large for those who want a more compact and portable backpack. However, the backpack does include compression straps that can help to reduce its size when it is not fully loaded.

Comfort – GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

This is a really comfortable bag to use which surprised me as it's so big I thought that it would weigh me down. But even when full of clothes and camera equipment, it didn’t feel too heavy or cumbersome. The shoulder straps are wide and padded so they’re extra comfortable and they can be adjusted so there’s no pulling making it easy on your back and neck.

There is a waist strap, but unless you’re planning on hiking then you’re probably not going to use this much. But the good news is that it’s attached using velcro so you can just pull it off and store it when not in use.

Price – GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

The GoMatic McKinnon camera pack is a premium backpack that comes with a premium price tag of $399/£399. While it is certainly worth the investment for professional photographers and videographers, it may be too expensive for hobbyists or beginners.

That being said, it does do the job of two bags because you can easily pack enough clothes for a week away as well as all your photo or video equipment meaning you don’t need to buy a separate suitcase when you travel.

There is also a range of accessories that you can use with this back including packing cubes which retail at $19.99/£19.99 and the navigator tech organiser which will set you back $64.99/£64.99 and has several compartments for your accessories, toiletries, chargers and travel documentation.

Should you buy the GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L?

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

The GoMatic McKinnon Camera Pack 35L is an exceptional camera backpack that offers a perfect combination of functionality, versatility and style. Its spacious interior, customisable layout and innovative features make it a great choice for anyone who needs to carry a lot of camera equipment with them. While it may be a bit pricey for some, the high-quality materials and attention to detail make it a worthwhile investment for those who are serious about their photography or videography.

Read more:

The best camera for wildlife photography (opens in new tab)