HP Envy x360 review: 2-in-1 done right

The HP Envy x360 is the latest in the x360 line up. It is sleek, compact and doubles up as a tablet thanks to its 360 degree hinge and touchscreen capabilities. This laptop comes with the latest 12th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and has a generous 16GB of RAM. It’s a great choice for students and business professionals alike since you get the power of a laptop but the convenience of a tablet. This model also combines an impressive build quality with a strong performance that is ideal for everything from day-to-day computing through to sitting back and watching a movie.

If you can’t decide between a laptop and tablet, then the HP Envy x360 could be the machine for you. This model combines exceptional build quality with the latest Intel® Core™ i7 that will let you power through any task that comes your way.

2-in-1 laptops really do offer the best of both worlds since the 360-degree hinge lets you effortlessly switch this laptop into a tablet in one easy motion. It has the latest touchscreen capabilities and comes with an HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 tilt pen giving you the power to type, sketch, or watch your favourite content anywhere and at any time.

The HP Envy x360 isn’t the first 2-in-1 laptop in the HP range, with this model sitting neatly next to the HP Spectre x360 (opens in new tab). While the processing power remains the same, this model is slimmer, lighter and cheaper. If you’re curious about what other 2-in-1 laptops have to offer, then check out our best 2-in-1 laptops for creatives in 2022 (opens in new tab) guide.

The HP Envy x360 is one of those machines that appeal to a broad range of users, it probably lends itself better to those who want to use it for basic computer work such as documents and web browsing, but it is capable of a lot more. To test this laptop (opens in new tab), I stored away my MacBook and iPad and used this machine as my main machine for two weeks. I used it for everything; writing articles, browsing the web, designing stickers, editing short videos and watching tv and movies. I also took it out and about to test the battery life and see how it handled when on the move.

SPECS: CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 1250U (12th Generation)

Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics

RAM: 16 GB MHz RAM

Screen: 13.3-inch, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touch screen, 400 nits

Storage: 512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ TLC M.2 SSD

Ports: 2x USB4 / Thunderbolt 40Gbps, 2x USB-A 10Gbps, headphone, microSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2

Camera: 5MP webcam

Audio: Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Cloud storage: 25 GB Dropbox storage for 12 months

Battery: 4-cell, 66 Wh Li-ion polymer

Weight: 1.38kg

Size: 29.83 x 21.49 x 1.61 cm

HP Envy x360: Display and design

Image 1 of 4

The HP Envy x360 is impressive to look at. Its well-built, sturdy aluminium chassis looks and feels expensive. But despite its solid build, it weighs just 1.38kg and is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry around, so it’s perfect if you commute or you like to work from your local coffee shop. The 360-degree hinge means that you can turn it into tent mode or even completely flat into a tablet, and despite it being a hinge, it’s quite strong and doesn’t feel flimsy. Although it can feel a bit clunky when using it in tablet mode because of course, the keyboard doesn't detach, so it can get in the way if you're using it in the way you would a traditional tablet.

The screen is incredible. The bezels surrounding it are thin and narrow, with the edge-to-edge glass making the screen look much bigger than it’s 13.3-inches. The touchscreen display has a full OLED panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits, producing bright, vibrant images that just come to life. This screen was perfect for everything I did with this machine, from creating digital art to streaming content. But I have to say that streaming content was extremely impressive, not simply because of the 100% DCI-P3 for colour accuracy but also the 16:9 aspect ratio. And, of course, the integrated Bang & Olufsen speakers meant plenty of punch when it came to sound.

When it comes to port choice, there’s plenty. There are 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, 2 x USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader and a headphone/microphone jack. There’s no HDMI output, which is a shame, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not something you’ll miss, and if you do, plenty of adaptors are out there to solve that problem.

HP Envy x360: Features

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

Regarding features, the HP Envy x360 isn’t packed to the rafters with them, but it has some surprises up its sleeve. Let’s start with the webcam, it may seem insignificant, but with everyone still working from home, a good webcam is a must. This model has a 720p camera which isn’t the most impressive quality, but it does have GlamCam, which includes an appearance filter, backlight adjustment and auto frame to ensure you’re always looking your best. Another feature that I love is that there is a light to tell you whether the camera is active and a privacy shutter, so if you’re working from home and constantly dipping in and out of teams meetings, there’s no danger of accidentally leaving your camera running. And while we are talking about looking good, you can sound good too because it has a bi-directional, AI noise reduction built-in microphone which, given I have two dogs running around while I’m trying to work, I was told sounded great when I hopped on to a zoom call during testing.

The HP Envy x360 also ships with the HP MPP2.0 tilt pen, which is super responsive and very comfortable to work with; I didn’t experience any jitters or stutters when using it. I did struggle to get it connected at first as this isn’t a Bluetooth pen like others but instead an Active pen, so you have to tap it on a specific part of the screen to activate it. But once I’d activated it, it seamlessly connected each time I picked it up. However, because it’s active and therefore always on, the battery will need charging more often but thankfully, it uses the same USB-C charging as the laptop. Another slight issue is that there’s no specific dock for the pen, but it does have a magnetic strip on the front of the laptop which will attach to it - top tip, if you have apple AirPods, they’ll also attach to the metal strip too, a good way of keeping all your items in place.

Despite it being a compact machine, it does have a full-sized keyboard which also happens to be backlit. The keyboard is very comfortable to type on, with the right amount of space between the keys. However, the enter key is seriously lacking in size, so that took some time to get used to. The keyboard also features a good range of shortcut keys, including volume, mute microphone button and the webcam kill switch, although they strangely are spaced out, so get to grips with where they are if you’re ever likely to need to use them quickly. The trackpad is a great size and very easy to use, and although it can feel a bit stiff at first, for ASMR fans, it has a very satisfying click.

Likewise, the touchscreen is a pleasure to use. It responded quickly whether using the pen or tapping and swiping with my hands. It can also be used when the computer is in laptop mode, which is really handy if you’re trying to show someone how to do something.

HP Envy x360 review: Prices

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

BENCHMARKS Cinebench: 6860 R23 pts

PCMARK 10: 4762 pts

CrystalDisk read: 3569MB/s

CrystalDisk write: 2715MB/s

CrystalDisk 4K read: 70MB/s

CrystalDisk 4K write: 127MB/s

Battery life (1080p video playback): 10h 46m

CPU score: 1465pts

Productivity: 6266pts

Digital content creation: 4686pts

I reviewed the HP Envy x360 model that has an Intel Intel® Core™ i7 1250U (12th Generation) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The processor does an incredible job of handling multitasking. I often had several programs open at once, along with a web browser with multiple tabs on the go, and I didn’t experience lag at all. I would say that is a laptop that is better suited to the more basic tasks such as using office tools, basic coding, light photo editing and web browsing. Anything more complex then it does start to buckle slightly as I found power-hungry apps such as Adobe Illustrator did cause some lag when loading.

The 512GB SSD performs very well with fast read and write speeds, although, given the premium nature of this machine, I am a little disappointed that there isn’t more storage space given.

For heavy gamers, I’m afraid this isn’t the machine for you. It has integrated Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics, so it has limited graphic performance, although, for basic games, it does just fine. I downloaded the Xbox app to stream games (albeit basic games such as Overcooked) and found that it worked incredibly well the only lag was down to my internet connection. It also connected quickly and easily to external Bluetooth devices such as the Xbox controller.

This is a very quiet machine to run. HP has definitely gotten their thermal management system under control because the fans were very quiet, with only the occasional whirring noise under extreme pressure. It didn’t get too hot while testing either.

The screen really makes this a nice machine to work on. The OLED display means that the colours are crisp and clear with an outstanding pixel response. It has 400 nits maximum brightness, which I found to be perfectly adequate when working indoors, but it didn’t quite get bright enough for working in bright light. If you like to use your machine to watch tv and movies, then you’ll be blown away by the quality, combined with the Bang & Olufsen integrated speakers, it’ll be an all-around good experience.

HP Envy x360 review: Battery

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

The HP Envy x360 uses a 4-cell, 66 Wh Li-ion polymer battery, and the official figures state that it lasts up to 17 hours and 30 minutes. Well, I found that to be pretty close. Like most batteries, I did find that it drained faster when I had the brightness turned right up or when I was streaming, using around 15% per hour. But overall, this machine has a very good battery life and would certainly see you through the whole workday and beyond on one single charge.

The good news is that it does support fast charge and can reach around 50% in 45 minutes, so even if you’re running low on juice, you can top up quickly when stopping for a coffee or having a break. Plus, like the overall design of this laptop, the charge is compact and easy to carry around.

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

There are a few configurations with this machine, but we tested the 13.3-inch Intel® Core™ i7 1250U (12th Generation) with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD memory and an Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics card. The prices start at $1219.23 or £1099.99, which is excellent value when you consider that you’re not only getting a laptop and a tablet in one but also a pretty powerful workhorse. Compare this to the next model up, the HP Spectre x360, and you’d be looking to pay around $1,429 or £1,399, with the only real difference on the base models being a more powerful graphics card in the Spectre.

Should you buy the HP Envy x360?

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips )

If you’re looking for a machine that can work all day and take multitasking in its stride but can also turn into an entertainment device when you’re ready to relax, you should consider buying the HP Envy x360. This lightweight, compact machine has a stunning display and excellent battery life and can pack a powerful punch when it comes to performance.

It’s not a machine for gamers, but the integrated Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics will still let you have some fun, it’s just not powerful enough to run the latest AAA games. However, if you are in the market for a gaming laptop, we’ve rounded up the best laptops for gaming to help you make your decision.

Plus, the versatility you get with a 2-in-1 machine is ideal for anyone who likes to flip between machines but doesn’t want the hassle of having two devices.

