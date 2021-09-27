Jimdo has been working in the website builder space since 2007, and it continues to offer high-quality, reliable site creation solutions through its Jimdo Dolphin and Jimdo Creator interfaces.

In our Jimdo review, we dive deeper into the finer aspects of this website builder platform, analyzing its prices, main features, and usability to help you decide whether it’s the right option for your next creative project.

The best website builders are designed to help those with limited web development and design experience create their own website, and platforms like Jimdo enable fast, streamlined site creation, making them perfect for creatives looking to launch an online portfolio or another type of website. For more options see our roundup of the best website builders.

Jimdo review: Plans and pricing

Premium plans start at $9 per month (Image credit: Jimdo)

Jimdo offers four premium plans and one “free forever” option. The free plan is quite basic, and you'll be confined to using a Jimdo subdomain. Upgrading to a Start plan ($9 per month) adds a free domain and removes platform advertising. The Grow plan ($15 per month) adds search engine optimization (SEO) tools to help you gain a better search engine ranking, along with social media marketing integrations and priority support.

There’s also a Basic e-commerce option ($15 per month) that enables you to start a new online store. Go for the Business plan ($19 per month) for full access to all e-commerce tools. There are also several Jimdo Creator plans that range from $10 to $40 per month. These offer much more design flexibility than the standard plans, but they’re not really suited to beginners.

At $9 per month, Jimdo is one of the more affordable website builders that we’ve used. For example, Wix’s entry-level plan comes in at $14 per month, while a Squarespace subscription starts at $12 per month.

Jimdo review: Features

The Business Listing tool will help you showcase your work (Image credit: Jimdo)

Jimdo is one of the simpler website builders on the market, but it offers a selection of features that make it a great option for creatives. Here, we outline a few of the highlights.

Business Listings

Jimdo’s Business Listings tool is designed to help you gain visibility across the web. It allows you to list your website in more than 10 different online directories. The tool will ensure that your information is consistent across the board.

From a creative point of view, this can help you gain increased visibility for your work. You can also advertise your services, potentially gaining new clients in a fast, efficient manner.

Social media connections

Link your social media accounts to your portfolio in minutes (Image credit: Jimdo)

Another attractive tool for creatives is the social media integration. You can connect your accounts with the click of a button, enabling you to sync content directly from your Facebook or Instagram account to your portfolio. This is a particularly useful tool for photographers and videographers who already have a significant amount of content on their social pages.

Jimdo Logo Creator

The Logo Creator is a powerful tool (Image credit: Jimdo)

The Jimdo Logo Creator is a great tool for creatives without much graphic design experience. It enables you to put together small logos and other symbols that you can use on your portfolio or another website, and there’s virtually no design experience required.

The Logo Creator comes completely free and you can customize everything from the fonts and icons to the colours in order to ensure that you’re getting exactly what you want. When you’re done, simply download the finished product for use on your site, your social media profiles, or anywhere else it will be useful.

Jimdo review: Interface

The editor is basic but easy to use (Image credit: Jimdo)

When you sign up with Jimdo and create a new website, you'll be guided through a short questionnaire to get you started. Once that's complete, you'll be taken to the editor, which is designed to help you get online in the fastest, simplest way possible.

Now, it’s worth noting that the standard Jimdo editor is quite basic. It uses a block-based interface that makes it easy to design an attractive site. However, you'll be constrained by pre-coded element positions, and design flexibility is quite limited.

The Jimdo Creator offers much better design flexibility and a suite of developer tools. But it’s quite complicated, and we wouldn’t recommend using it unless you have a decent amount of website creation experience.

Jimdo review: Support

There’s a selection of cleverly categorized self-help resources (Image credit: Jimdo)

Unfortunately, Jimdo’s support services are limited at best. The only way to reach out to the team is to log into your account and fill out the online contact form. Phone and live chat support are notably absent.

On the plus side, there’s a decent selection of self-help resources available in the support center. These tend to do a good job of outlining the answers to specific problems, and we recommend taking a close look if you’re having trouble.

Jimdo: A versatile website builder for creatives

Jimdo offers versatile portfolio and website creation solutions for those with limited design experience. The standard Jimdo editor enables you to get online in a fast, efficient manner, and it’s backed by beginner-friendly design tools.

The Jimdo Creator is more advanced, offering full code access and several other developer tools, but it’s a less attractive option for beginners. That said, the features on offer are great, and Jimdo is up there as one of the more affordable website builders on the market.

The bottom line is that Jimdo is a great option if you’re looking to get an attractive site online without spending a significant amount of time or money, but you shouldn't expect too much design flexibility or editing power.

