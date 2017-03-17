Review: PoseBook 3D app

With free content, lighting tools and perspective tips, PoseBook 3D is a great app that will give you a greater understanding of how to draw heads. And the entry-level version is free, so you've got nothing to lose!

Created by artists for artists, PoseBook 3D is an app that has been developed to help you with how to draw three-dimensional human forms. It aims to help you effectively draw the human head in multiple angles, focusing on perspective changes as the face rotates. It also features a tool that enables you to rotate a light around the head, to visualise how the light and shadow fall in different ways.

The app offers some great free content to help to get you started, including video tutorials by Stephen Silver, veteran character designer in the animation industry, who has designed animated shows such as Kim Possible, Danny Phantom and many more. In-app purchases extend the options.

PoseBook 3D lets you light head sculpts from various angles

If you want to work on your understanding of rotating forms and heads and improve your all-round draughtsmanship, then this iPhone and Android app is for you.